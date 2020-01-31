UBS Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,950 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,365 ($44.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,331.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,022.62. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.