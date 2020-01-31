UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.66.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $308,317.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.