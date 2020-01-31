UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNCFF. ValuEngine cut UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS UNCFF remained flat at $$13.93 on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

