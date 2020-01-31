Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Unifi updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE UFI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Unifi has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. CJS Securities lowered Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $123,521.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

