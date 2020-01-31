Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of -3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 321,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

