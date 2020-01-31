United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.