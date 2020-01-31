United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 588,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,396. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.