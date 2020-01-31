United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $141.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.74, but opened at $108.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $103.99, with a volume of 4,278,114 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

