United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Earnings Results

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.50, RTT News reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 16,337,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,438,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.74.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

