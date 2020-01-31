United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

