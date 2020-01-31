Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million.

Unitil stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. 60,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,618. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. Unitil has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

