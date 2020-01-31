Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 194,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,850. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $287.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.01.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

