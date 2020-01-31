Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on UE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 840,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,145,000 after acquiring an additional 282,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,078,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

