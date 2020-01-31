Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Sells $20,013.84 in Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $20,013.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $273,551.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Mullennix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $15,808.00.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $42.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

