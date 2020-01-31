US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.
USX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NYSE USX opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823 over the last 90 days. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.