US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

USX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE USX opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 million and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823 over the last 90 days. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

