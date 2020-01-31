Usca Ria LLC Has $273,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $84.64 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.