Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10,121.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 923,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger acquired 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $569.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

