Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 56.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

