Usca Ria LLC Sells 98,200 Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.41% of Energous worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energous news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,740.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $206,397. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Energous Corp has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WATT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

