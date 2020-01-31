Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $178,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.