Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.66.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $186.50 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

