Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.61. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

