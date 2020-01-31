ValuEngine Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Sell

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BFST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 7,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.