ValuEngine Lowers Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRN. Leerink Swann reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.62.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Amarin has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Amarin by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Amarin by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 9,893.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.