ValuEngine Lowers RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.33.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $189.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,385. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $135.59 and a 52 week high of $201.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.