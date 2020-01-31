ValuEngine Lowers Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,457. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

