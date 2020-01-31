ValuEngine Lowers Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.