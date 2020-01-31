Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $21,838,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

DXC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. 4,352,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,534. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

