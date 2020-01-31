VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 15,665,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,589,137. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

