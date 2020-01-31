Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.