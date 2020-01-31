Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.39. 37,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $193.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

