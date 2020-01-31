Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,012.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $156.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $133.31 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

