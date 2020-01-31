Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,619. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

