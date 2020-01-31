Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.49. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,890. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $115.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.