Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. 5,813,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

