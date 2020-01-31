Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of VAR traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.57. 777,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,812. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

