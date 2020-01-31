Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 457,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,160. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

