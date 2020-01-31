Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

VRA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 521,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $339.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 35,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

