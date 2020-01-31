Veritex Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,332. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $814,962. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

