Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. 14,281,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,320,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.