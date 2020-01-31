Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.29. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

