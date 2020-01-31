Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$19.50, approximately 538,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,380,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.46.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.93.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.80%.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.