Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

