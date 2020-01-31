Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $247.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.
NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
