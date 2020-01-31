Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $247.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.82.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

