Vetri (VLD) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Vetri token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange and IDEX. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Vetri has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $332.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vetri alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri launched on January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,110,100 tokens. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vetri

Vetri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vetri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vetri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.