VIBE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,676.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $140,676.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.36 or 0.02882160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

