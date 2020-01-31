Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock worth $776,064 in the last three months. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vicor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

VICR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,896. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Vicor has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

