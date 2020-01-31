VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.