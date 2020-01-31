Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE VIR traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

