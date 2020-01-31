Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMUK. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 167.35 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.32. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

In related news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.